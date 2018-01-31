Darius Rucker to perform during Super Bowl LII pregame concert

South Carolina music superstar Darius Rucker is excited about this year's Super Bowl. He tweeted on Tuesday that not only is he going to watch the game, but he's going to be performing at the NFL Tailgate Party. (Source: Darius Rucker/Twitter screenshot)

Rucker tweeted Monday that not only is he going to watch the game, but he's going to be performing at the NFL Tailgate Party.

"Last year, Jack and I watched the big game. This year... I'm performing at the @NFL Tailgate Party!! Y'all tune in to @nbc's @SuperBowl LII Pregame Show this Sunday, February 4. It's going to be a blast!! Details: http://bit.ly/2BC6hc1 #SBLII," he tweeted.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting will also be a featured performer at the festivities in Minneapolis.

Sting will be joined on stage by Shaggy for the broadcast debut of their new, Caribbean-flavored single, “Don't Make Me Wait."

