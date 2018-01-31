DHEC: Number of flu deaths reported this season now at 84

We're learning the latest numbers on this year's flu outbreak.

South Carolina is now entering its seventh week of widespread flu activity throughout the state, as the number of deaths and hospitalizations go up.

Last week there were 38 more deaths reported, bringing the total for this season up to a startling 84 deaths.

The outbreak means many hospitals around the Midlands are filling up with patients and seeing longer wait times.

One woman at Orangeburg Regional Medical Center said she's been wearing a medical mask while visiting her mother.

"Because I don't want to catch the flu and you know it's in the air and the emergency room is packed with it. I'm just worried about it, you know? The way people are dying from it, I just don't want that to happen," Mary Ford explained.

DHEC says it's not too late for that flu shot. They recommend that anyone six months or older be vaccinated.

Richland County has the second highest number of flu cases in the state coming in behind Greenville County.

