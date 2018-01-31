Tanner 'confused' by allegations made by Mizzou AD, Staley focuses on UConn

It was already expected to be a tough, physical game at Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks women's basketball team faced off in their hot rivalry against the Missouri Tigers.

Just over 24 hours after South Carolina defeated Missouri 64-54 on Sunday, Gamecock fans were still buzzing about what happened between the two teams in the first quarter.

Gamecocks Athletic Director Ray Tanner issued a statement Tuesday after claims made by Missouri's basketball coach and athletic director on the treatment of their players after a tense game Sunday.

One day after issuing a statement regarding allegations made against USC fans, their behavior during Sunday’s game, and USC head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s "promotion" of intolerant behavior by fans, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner sat before reporters at Colonial Life Arena still wondering what to make of comments made by Missouri AD Jim Sterk.

“I’ll just say, surrounding the situation that we’ve had to deal with the last few days, I was very confused,” Tanner told the media. “I felt very strongly about what we stand for here at this university and women’s basketball, our fan base, our head coach, and the way we handle our business and have handled our business over the years.

“Some things were said that were very confusing and we had an incident, so-called, that we needed to check out. We did. We did not find evidence or confirmation that that happened, but you do have things happen in your stadium from time to time that doesn’t involve players or coaches, but we address those and, as I said, we didn’t get any confirmation on that either with seven people that were very closely involved in the situation.”

RELATED: After claims by Mizzou's AD of Gamecocks fans spitting on players, Ray Tanner issues denial

The former South Carolina baseball coach said he has spoken to Sterk and SEC officials since the allegations were brought to light, but he would not share the details of those conversations.

“The thing that’s most important to me is that Coach Staley is comfortable with where it goes,” Tanner said, “and the things that were said and she’s comfortable in where we end up in the next few hours, the next couple of days with this. That’s the most important thing to me, but I do believe a retraction is necessary from Jim Sterk’s comments.”

The comments stem from a scuffle that occurred between Missouri and South Carolina players during the first quarter of Sunday's game. Following the altercation, two Tigers were ejected from the game.

#Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk didn't pull punches when talking with us about the treatment the Tiger #WBB team received at #SouthCarolina on Sunday.



Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/2fiVqsaeUO #SEC pic.twitter.com/7Gtm0UaXHQ — KTGR Big Show (@KTGRBigShow) January 31, 2018

Staley, who is currently preparing her team to face UConn on Thursday, also addressed the accusations made by Sterk.

“The accusations are serious and false and they will be handled in a manner reflective of those facts,” Staley said.

Needless to say, dealing with this war of words is the last thing Staley wants to worry about with top-ranked UConn coming to town Thursday and she has no intention of letting this incident affect her preparation.

“I’m a master compartmentalist,” Staley said. “I’m a master at it. I think, anytime you have to deal with distractions, you deal with them and you prioritize and the priority right now is UConn and that’s been my focus. Did I lose a little sleep last night? Yes, obviously, but there’s another game to be played. I’m responsible for 12 individuals that want to beat UConn. So, I have to get my mind right to prep to help them get ready to try to win a game.”

Staley says the fans are great. They know basketball and know how to act in the stands. Says she stands by the fans and how they act. Says their behavior is within the rules of the game. — Emery Glover (@EmeryGlover17) January 31, 2018

South Carolina will take on Connecticut at Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said less than 500 tickets will be on sale for the game beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you’re not able to watch the game at Colonial Life Arena, the game will be televised on ESPN. Check your local listings for more information.

