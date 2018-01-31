One arrested after active meth lab discovered near Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person arrested in connection to an active meth lab found off Two Notch Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Preston Scoggins, 25, is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to an area on Two Notch Road and Rivkin Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Details are limited, but officials said the lab did not constitute a danger to the community.

