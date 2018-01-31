Orangeburg school placed on lockdown following report of pellet gun brought by student

An Orangeburg County school was on lockdown Wednesday after the report of a student bringing a pellet gun to campus.

William Clark Middle School was placed on lockdown after a student reported that another student had the pellet gun.

An Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 spokesperson says all students were safe during the lockdown procedure.

School has since been dismissed and students are going home.

