LCSD investigating shooting death of Gaston man

A Gaston man was found dead early Wednesday morning and the Lexington County Coroner's Office says his death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner's office has identified the man as 27-year-old Malcolm Jones, of Gaston. Jones suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Blackville Road.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

“We’re working to determine more about the incident but, based on information we’ve gathered so far, we don’t believe this was a random act,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Blackville Road about 12:40 Wednesday morning and found Jones dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Koon.

“Detectives are still working to develop leads in the case,” Koon said. “We’re asking anyone with information related to the case to share those tips with us by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.”

