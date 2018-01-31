Three SC GOP House members on train that collided with W. Va trash truck

At least two South Carolina GOP House of Representatives members were on a train that collided with a trash truck en route to a lawmaker retreat.

District 5 Congressman Ralph Norman tweeted he was okay after the incident.

I am on the train in WV that was involved in an accident, I am okay. I am praying for those injured. — Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 31, 2018

District 7 Congressman Tom Rice was also on the train and tweeted that he was safe.

I was on board the train and am safe. Please join me in praying for those who were injured. https://t.co/rxYXUI8Bab — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 31, 2018

Congressman Joe Wilson also tweeted that he was safe after the accident.

Thank you to all those who reached out to see if I’m OK. Although I was on the train to the GOP retreat in WV, I am doing fine, as is Roxanne. Prayers go out to all those injured today, and to the loved ones of the person who lost his life in this tragic accident. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 31, 2018

Some GOP Congressional members tweeted that they were OK. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was also on the train, and his office told CNN he was OK. The only passengers on the train were the Republicans.

