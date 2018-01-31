Three SC GOP House members on train that collided with W. Va tra - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Three SC GOP House members on train that collided with W. Va trash truck

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
At least two South Carolina GOP House of Representatives members were on a train that collided with a trash truck en route to a lawmaker retreat.

District 5 Congressman Ralph Norman tweeted he was okay after the incident.

District 7 Congressman Tom Rice was also on the train and tweeted that he was safe.

Congressman Joe Wilson also tweeted that he was safe after the accident. 

Some GOP Congressional members tweeted that they were OK. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was also on the train, and his office told CNN he was OK. The only passengers on the train were the Republicans.

