WIS/United Way teaming up to raise money for homeless veterans

WIS is championing 2018 as the Year of the Veteran, and we're teaming up with the United Way to help with homeless veterans in the Midlands.

From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, we'll be holding a phone bank to raise money for the United Way's various partnerships Alston Wilkes Society, One80 Place, and Columbia Housing Authority for direct services to homeless Veterans to help them obtain housing.

Funding will be used to help homeless vets with items such as move-in supplies, deposits, and application fees for housing.

You can help with your donation by dialing 803-758-1020 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Or, you can also donate straight to the project through the United Way's website.

We look forward to hearing from you.

