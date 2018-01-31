Clarendon County man arrested for gas station armed robberies

The train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck in West Virginia. Lawmakers didn't suffer any serious injuries, but one person on the truck was killed.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Snapchat video shows a fellow student ripping off Lulu Williams’ wig and throwing it to the ground on Friday in an incident her mother, Myckelle, is pressing charges over.More >>
The train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck in West Virginia. Lawmakers didn't suffer any serious injuries, but one person on the truck was killed.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>
At least one South Carolina GOP House of Representatives member was on a train that collided with a trash truck en route to a lawmaker retreat.More >>
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R, SC) announced Wednesday that he would not be seeking re-election at the end of his current term.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Camden Police are investigating what led to the death of a man whose body was found in an 18-wheeler.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
