Clarendon County man arrested for gas station armed robberies

Clarendon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted for multiple gas station armed robberies.

On Jan. 30, deputies responded to the Marathon Gas Station at 5236 Dingle Pond Rd. in Summerton, SC in reference to a black male in the store who presented a handgun wrapped in plastic to the clerk. The man demanded ciggarrettes and money from the clerk.

Eyewitnesses then saw the suspect flee the scene in a Nissan Altima. Police found the car at Jacks Creek Marina belonging to the suspect Terrell Tykeem Whaley.

Whaley was later apprehended, with his wife in another vehicle at the intersection of Nelsons Ferry Rd. and Clifton Rd. The instruments used in the crime, along with the items taken from the store, were found in Whaley’s car and on his person according to CCSO.

The suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime.

Whaley was involved in three prior incidents where he used the same weapon. All three of these incidents were videotaped.

He has confessed to all three incidents and is facing three counts of Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

