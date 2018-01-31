WATCH LIVE: Take a look at the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Look up at the sky and view the super blue blood moon this morning!

A blood moon occurs when it takes on a reddish tint as it passes through earth's shadow in a lunar eclipse.

A "supermoon" occurs when the full moon is closer to earth and brighter than normal.

The "blue-moon" name has nothing to do with color - it refers to the unusual occurrence of two full moons in a single month. The first full moon of 2018 was on New Year's Day.

Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

