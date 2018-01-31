WATCH LIVE: Take a look at the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Look up at the sky and view the super blue blood moon this morning!
A blood moon occurs when it takes on a reddish tint as it passes through earth's shadow in a lunar eclipse.
A "supermoon" occurs when the full moon is closer to earth and brighter than normal.
The "blue-moon" name has nothing to do with color - it refers to the unusual occurrence of two full moons in a single month. The first full moon of 2018 was on New Year's Day.
Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
The typical saver is on track to have 80 percent of the income that Fidelity says will be needed to pay for retirement.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>