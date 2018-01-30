Man's body found in 18-wheeler in Kershaw Co.

The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>
Gamecocks Athletic Director Ray Tanner issued a statement Tuesday after claims made by Missouri's basketball coach and athletic director on the treatment of their players after a tense game Sunday.More >>
A number of South Carolina politicians and political groups gave statements after President Donald Trump's first-ever State of the Union address.More >>
Camden Police are investigating what led to the death of a man whose body was found in an 18-wheeler.More >>
