Man's body found in 18-wheeler in Kershaw Co.

Camden Police are investigating what led to the death of a man whose body was found in an 18-wheeler.

The discovery was made just before 5 p.m. Tuesday along Sumter Highway at Black River Road.

The Kershaw County coroner says the man was found inside the sleeper of the 18-wheeler, and his body had likely been there since Sunday.

The identity of the man has not been released. 

