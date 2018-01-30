Coroner identifies 18-wheeler driver found dead in Kershaw County

Camden Police are investigating what led to the death of a man whose body was found in an 18-wheeler. (Source: WIS)

The Kershaw County Coroner's Office identified the man as 49-year-old Carlton Brooks. Brooks, according to the coroner's office, had just recently gotten fuel in his truck and parked it.

The discovery was made just before 5 p.m. Tuesday along Sumter Highway at Black River Road.

The Kershaw County coroner says the man was found inside the sleeper of the 18-wheeler, and his body had likely been there since Sunday.

The results of the autopsy are still pending and require further study.

