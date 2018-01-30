SC politicians, groups react to President Trump's 2018 State of - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC politicians, groups react to President Trump's 2018 State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) -

Sen. Tim Scott

Tonight the President shared how America is open for business. We were able to pass a once-in-a-generation opportunity – tax reform. As the President mentioned during his speech tonight, this monumental accomplishment has produced amazing results. Over 3 million workers are receiving increased benefits, and 90 percent of Americans will see bigger paychecks. This is great news for single mothers, young entrepreneurs and hardworking Americans who want to simply provide for their families.

As we look for more ways to strengthen our economy, it was great to hear the President also talk about workforce development and trade policy tonight.

I was also pleased to hear the President focus on national security. His decision to keep the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (GITMO) is smart, necessary, and will keep our nation safer. 

Additionally, we must ensure our troops are trained and equipped with necessary resources, to help them prepare for future and ongoing threats against our democracy — while also, maintaining policy that promotes peace and stability around the world. And by inviting heroes such as Corporal Matthew Bradford, whose story should spark the patriotism in all of our hearts, the President only continues to show his commitment to our brave men and women in uniform. 

While there is still progress to be made culturally, I believe the policies we put forth will only continue to encourage tremendous success. Whether it is by creating more jobs right here at home or moving forward on border security and a permanent solution for DREAMERS, we will build a brighter future for generations to come.

Rep. Joe Wilson

We can all be grateful for President Donald Trump’s achievements in promoting peace through strength abroad and creating jobs and economic opportunity at home during his first year in office. President Trump has stood up to the dangerous regime in North Korea and encouraged our troops to seek victory, resulting in significant progress in defeating ISIL terrorists.

The economy is booming with an increase in 2.2 million jobs, a stock market reaching record highs, and historic tax cuts that have resulted in countless businesses providing pay increases and bonuses to their employees.

South Carolina Democratic Party

The President thinks that the values of America are about the flag, not the liberty that the flag represents,” said South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson. “It’s the same inability to recognize the value for the symbol that makes Henry McMaster a hypocrite when he calls himself a Christian and a defender of an adulterer with a pornstar for a mistress. South Carolinians know the difference between self-righteous fools and honest people.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

President Trump’s unifying address to the nation recounted this administration’s impressive achievements in its first year, which have strengthened the economy for all Americans, including those who do the important work in the agriculture sector.  The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is already helping workers and will allow agricultural producers to invest more in their operations and their own families. President Trump’s optimistic vision for the nation includes massive investment in infrastructure, which will be a boon to a rural America that sorely needs such improvements. The president's emphasis on fair trade gives me confidence that he will strike deals that benefit all parts of the American economy.  Additionally, his focus on eliminating burdensome regulations is freeing up agricultural producers and removing obstacles to productivity. This is a president who has rural America and agriculture close to his heart, as his words and deeds clearly demonstrate.

