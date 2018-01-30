2 inmates injured at SC prison Tuesday

Two inmates were injured in what a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson called "an imate-on-inmate altercation" at one of their prisons.

The incident happened at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

The two inmates have been transported for offsite medical attention. Their condition was not released.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services.

