Report: Sumter woman threw water a doctor's face, boyfriend arrested for assault

One man has been arrested and a warrant is out for a woman's arrest after the pair were involved in an assault on a doctor at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital.

According to the incident report from Sumter police, the doctor told the couple that Denaya Young's test results came back normal which led Young, 22, to throw a cup of ice water at the doctor.

When told she wasn't allowed to throw things, Young's boyfriend, Kailil Graham, pushed the doctor, who pushed Graham back in response. Graham then attempted to punch the doctor in the face.

During the scuffle, Young jumped on the doctor's back and punched him in the face multiple times, resulting in a cut on the bridge of his nose, redness and bruising on his face and head, and was bleeding from the nose, according to police.

Graham was arrested on the scene and charged with assault and battery.

Upon further investigation, Sumter Police issued an arrest warrant for Young as well.

Graham is being held in Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.