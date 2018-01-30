Two suspects who swiped hundreds in electronics from Kohl's sought by police

The two pictured men, one wearing a pink shirt and one wearing a black vest jacket, are wanted for shoplifting over $400 in electronics from Kohl's on Sunset Boulevard. (Lexington Police Department)

Two unidentified males are wanted in connection with what police are calling a shoplifting investigation at a Kohl's store on Sunset Boulevard.

Lexington Police say that the pair entered the store on Jan. 21 and got away with more than $400 in electronics.

The two can be seen in surveillance footage and are shown placing products into a cart before heading back to the front of the store.

The suspects are then shown walking out of the store without the cart, but triggering the alarm before they flee into a vehicle that pulled up to the front of the store to retrieve them.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to contact Detective Heath at (803)-951-4642.

