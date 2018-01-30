Man, 62, killed among the flames of house fire

A 62-year-old man died due to carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal injuries following a house fire in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as James W. Young.

The fire at Young's home on Compton Court broke out around 5:50 a.m. and was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday’s tragic fire that resulted in the loss of life," Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office spokesman Richard Walker said. "We are being assisted by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine the cause of the fire.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.