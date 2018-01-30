Man, 62, killed among the flames of house fire

The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
Two unidentified males are wanted in connection with what police are calling a shoplifting investigation at a Kohl's store on Sunset Boulevard.More >>
Two unidentified males are wanted in connection with what police are calling a shoplifting investigation at a Kohl's store on Sunset Boulevard.More >>
It was a heated meeting Tuesday morning when senators argued over how to define ‘person’ in South Carolina.More >>
It was a heated meeting Tuesday morning when senators argued over how to define ‘person’ in South Carolina.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
A Lexington County man accused of making threats online against students at River Bluff High School will spend 15 days in the Lexington County Detention Center after pleading guilty.More >>
A Lexington County man accused of making threats online against students at River Bluff High School will spend 15 days in the Lexington County Detention Center after pleading guilty.More >>
Police are searching for an unidentified male wanted for breaking in the front door window of College Corner and stealing money from the register.More >>
Police are searching for an unidentified male wanted for breaking in the front door window of College Corner and stealing money from the register.More >>
What was supposed to be a night away from home for a Sumter man turned into a nightmare after he said he woke up to find bed bugs in his room at the Mount Vernon Inn in Sumter on Tuesday morning.More >>
What was supposed to be a night away from home for a Sumter man turned into a nightmare after he said he woke up to find bed bugs in his room at the Mount Vernon Inn in Sumter on Tuesday morning.More >>