Columbia police searching for College Corner burglary suspect

The pictured suspect is wanted for breaking the front door window and stealing money from the register. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police are searching for an unidentified male wanted for breaking in the front door window of College Corner and stealing money from the register.

Columbia Police Department's Property Crimes Unit released photos showing the suspect as he entered the Taylor Street business.

CPD says the burglary occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, go www.midlandcrimestoppers.com, or by using the new P3 Tips app for Android or Apple devices. Tips can be made anonymously

