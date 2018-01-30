WATCH LIVE: Mayor Steve Benjamin to give his 2018 State of the City address

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will give his 2018 State of the City address at 6 p.m. from the Cottingham Theater at Columbia College.

This is Mayor Benjamin's eighth year in office and we expect him to discuss the state of Columbia's economy and perhaps what the city is doing about public safety.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch a livestream of the mayor's address by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.