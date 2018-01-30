Man captured, charged with killing Richland County 20-year-old

Richland County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Curtis Hicks, 38, for shooting two males Jan 27.

The RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the Marshal’s Service were following up on significant leads and arrested Hicks in Miami, Florida according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Hicks has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

On Jan. 27 at around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Old Manor Road for a shots fired call. Deputies located two male victims on the scene with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead; the other continues to recover from his injuries.

RCSD investigators determined that the surviving victim’s mother was dating Hicks; she ended the relationship and had her son and his friend assist with removing her belongings from the residence.

Hicks fired shots killing one, and wounding the other.

Hicks will be extradited back to Richland County. This investigation continues and additional charges could be forthcoming

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.