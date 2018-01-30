Gov. McMaster proclaims Feb. 4 as "Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday"

Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation designating Sunday, Feb. 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”

In this proclamation, the governor encourages all South Carolinians to stand for the playing of the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII.

“Standing for the national anthem recognizes and honors the sacrifice of generations of men and women who have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday.”

The governor also recognized that over 417,000 veterans call South Carolina home. The state has the tenth highest active duty military population, along with the ninth highest military retiree population.

