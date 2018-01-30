TALK OF THE TOWN: Super foods for your Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl is this Sunday and food is such a big part of any Super Bowl party. There are healthy alternatives to chicken wings and alcohol. (Source: WIS)

The Super Bowl is this Sunday and food is such a big part of any Super Bowl party. There are healthy alternatives to chicken wings and alcohol.

Seven-layer dip, polenta pizza, and kombucha spritzers are all healthy foods that your family and guests will find just as flavorful as the traditional foods normally served at a party.

Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again says these plant-based, vegan recipes are not only tasty, but easy to make and very beneficial to an individual’s health.

Find her recipes at https://www.aliveagainonline.com/resources/recipes.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.