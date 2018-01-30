Oh la la! A French restaurant is coming to the Vista

Restaurateur Sean Moore is opening a brasserie in the old Columbia Fire Department headquarters. Moore is responsible for bringing the Five Guys chain to South Carolina 12 years ago.
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday and food is such a big part of any Super Bowl party. There are healthy alternatives to chicken wings and alcohol.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.
Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation designating Sunday, Feb. 4 as "Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday."
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a recent trend of sexual abuse cases that police have been seeing recently involving teenage or older males having sexual relations with girls under the age of 10, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.
State lawmakers could be one step closer to getting cell phones out of the hands of inmates in South Carolina prisons.
