Sheriff warns of growing trend of underage sexual abuse cases

Kerhsaw County Sheriff's Office says that incidents of sexual abuse could be committed by stepbrothers, stepfathers or live-in boyfriends. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a recent trend of sexual abuse cases that police have been seeing recently involving teenage or older males having sexual relations with girls under the age of 10, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.

Kershaw County police say they're dealing with a current case involving a 16-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. Police identify that these crimes are sometimes committed by stepbrothers or stepfathers.

"In some cases, the offenders prey on young relatives or other children with whom they are left alone," the post reads . "More stepfathers and live-in boyfriends are committing these crimes than are the biological fathers. NOT saying that all stepfathers and live-in boyfriends do this, but a higher percentage of men who fall into this category do."

Police are urging parents to be more vigilant, saying that preventing the acts before they happen is best. Children that are being or have been sexually abused may begin demonstrating behavioral problems and police say that it's important to monitor young children and teenage boys and to educate children on what constitutes inappropriate touching.

KCSO's current case could see the 16-year-old boy tried as an adult and could face 25 years in prison. Police stress that informing your own teenage boy about the consequences of such actions may be helpful and it's important to monitor internet usage as porn is a "common denominator" in cases.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, contact local police.