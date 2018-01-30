Lawmakers look to send 'strong message' on 'dangerous' prison contraband

The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
The Super Bowl is this Sunday and food is such a big part of any Super Bowl party. There are healthy alternatives to chicken wings and alcohol.More >>
The Super Bowl is this Sunday and food is such a big part of any Super Bowl party. There are healthy alternatives to chicken wings and alcohol.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation designating Sunday, Feb. 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”More >>
Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation designating Sunday, Feb. 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a recent trend of sexual abuse cases that police have been seeing recently involving teenage or older males having sexual relations with girls under the age of 10, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.More >>
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding a recent trend of sexual abuse cases that police have been seeing recently involving teenage or older males having sexual relations with girls under the age of 10, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.More >>
State lawmakers could be one step closer to getting cell phones out of the hands of inmates in South Carolina prisons.More >>
State lawmakers could be one step closer to getting cell phones out of the hands of inmates in South Carolina prisons.More >>