WATCH LIVE: SC Senate discusses Constitutional Carry and Personhood bills

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
South Carolina State House (Source: WIS) South Carolina State House (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Senate is meeting about a Constitutional Carry bill and a Personhood bill Jan. 30. 

Constitutional Carry would allow people in SC to carry handguns without a permit. The Personhood bill would impact abortions in the state. It would declare that the right to life starts at fertilization.

