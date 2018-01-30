WATCH LIVE: SC Senate discusses Constitutional Carry and Personhood bills

Tuesday night's address will be the president's first state of the union since taking office, just over a year ago. The white house says tomorrow, the President will speak to the entire country, not just his supporters. They say his goal is to bring people together. The president is expected to cover the economy, immigration, national security, and infrastructure in his speech. MORE: RNC wants to know how Pres. Trump is doing before State of the Union You can watch the addres...