Two people held at gunpoint, robbed in Econo Lodge hotel room

This unidentified male was seen leaving with Boatwright in a dark-colored sedan after holding two men at gunpoint and robbing them. (Aiken Department of Public Safety)

Lisa M Boatwright, 28, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault, and armed robbery. (Aiken Department of Public Safety)

Police are offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the location of a Bath, SC woman who is wanted for holding two people at gunpoint in a hotel room at the Econo Lodge and stealing their property.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Lisa Marie Boatwright, 28, "pistol-whipped" one of the victims during the robbery before leaving with an unidentified male, pictured, in a dark-colored sedan that police believe to be a newer model Toyota Camry.

Boatwright is wanted for two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Kidnapping, Assault and Battery of the First Degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boatwright or the identity of the male to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips can be made anonymously.

