'We will overcome for the devil': SC churches tagged with Satanic graffiti

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - Two Greenville County churches have been targeted by vandals.

Bessie Road Independent Baptist Church staff caught the vandal on surveillance around 3 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the vandal limping while carrying a chainsaw.

Church members found two crosses cut down in front of the church. The crosses were installed in 2015. Church staff told WYFF News 4 they were shocked to learn of the vandalism, but the experiences will not shake their faith.

“It’s a hateful world,” Bessie Road youth pastor Geoffrey Phillips said. “A lot of people don’t like what Christians are doing nowadays, and that lets us know we’re doing something good around here.”

Just down the road, a vandal left Joy Fellowship Church spray-painted with pentagrams and words in Spanish, which translate to “We will overcome for the devil.”

“It’s just a building,” church member Aaron Winner said. “It’s just paint on the wall. A lot of people here didn’t like the message that was on it. But they came together and cleaned it up real fast.”

Phillips at Bessie Road Baptist told WYFF News 4 the church will bolster security measures, knowing that ultimately, members are secure in their faith.

“We have some guys who check the parking lots,” Phillips said. “We do have cameras here, which come in very nicely for situations like this. We have people walking around to make sure our doors are locked. Thankfully, no lives were involved. Thankfully, it was only two wooden crosses.”

Anyone with information in these vandalism cases should call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

