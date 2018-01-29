COMING TUESDAY: WIS in Washington DC for the State of the Union

Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.More >>
Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.More >>
Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.More >>
Tuesday night's address will be the president's first state of the union since taking office, just over a year ago. The white house says tomorrow, the President will speak to the entire country, not just his supporters. They say his goal is to bring people together. The president is expected to cover the economy, immigration, national security, and infrastructure in his speech. MORE: RNC wants to know how Pres. Trump is doing before State of the Union You can watch the addres...More >>
Tuesday night's address will be the president's first state of the union since taking office, just over a year ago. The white house says tomorrow, the President will speak to the entire country, not just his supporters. They say his goal is to bring people together. The president is expected to cover the economy, immigration, national security, and infrastructure in his speech. MORE: RNC wants to know how Pres. Trump is doing before State of the Union You can watch the addres...More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson (D- Charleston) tweeted to his constituents on Monday morning a rallying cry of sorts that's kickstarted a busy week at the State House.More >>
South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson (D- Charleston) tweeted to his constituents on Monday morning a rallying cry of sorts that's kickstarted a busy week at the State House.More >>
You've heard of supermoons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on Jan. 31, you'll be able to see all three in one.More >>
You've heard of supermoons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on Jan. 31, you'll be able to see all three in one.More >>
An illegal immigrant who was charged with the death of a Midlands infant was once again in court. Carmen Flores-Bautista, 39, of Mexico, has entered a guilty plea in federal court in Columbia, to illegal re-entry, a violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a). United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. Evidence present...More >>
An illegal immigrant who was charged with the death of a Midlands infant was once again in court. Carmen Flores-Bautista, 39, of Mexico, has entered a guilty plea in federal court in Columbia, to illegal re-entry, a violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a). United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. Evidence present...More >>