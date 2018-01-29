COMING TUESDAY: WIS in Washington DC for the State of the Union

Tuesday night's address will be the president's first state of the union since taking office, just over a year ago.

The white house says tomorrow, the President will speak to the entire country, not just his supporters.

They say his goal is to bring people together. The president is expected to cover the economy, immigration, national security, and infrastructure in his speech.

You can watch the address, and see the exclusive reaction to it, right here on WIS, through your WIS news app and live on our WIS Facebook page.

Our Greg Adaline will be bringing coverage live from the nation's Capitol starting Tuesday afternoon on WIS.

