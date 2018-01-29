Illegal immigrant, once charged in infant's death, pleads guilty to illegally re-entering the US

An illegal immigrant who was charged with the death of a Midlands infant was once again in court.

Carmen Flores-Bautista, 39, of Mexico, has entered a guilty plea in federal court in Columbia, to illegal re-entry, a violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a).

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that Flores-Bautista was encountered by ICE-Homeland Security Investigations agents on Jan. 10, 2017, at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia after she was arrested for homicide by child abuse.

An investigation revealed that Flores-Bautista is a citizen of Mexico who had been deported two times pursuant to an order of removal.

The maximum penalty for illegal re-entry is imprisonment for two years and/or a fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by agents of the ICE-Homeland Security Investigations.

