West Cola man pleads guilty to heroin, crack cocaine trafficking charges

A West Columbia man has been sentenced to prison time after a drug sentence.

United States Attorney Beth Drake says that Harry Lee Goodwin, 44, of West Columbia, pled guilty today in federal court to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs, of Columbia, accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the United States Probation Office.

The evidence presented in court showed that in April 2017, a confidential informant acting with the supervision the West Columbia Police Department agents made three controlled buys of heroin from Mr. Goodwin at his home on Augusta Street.

As a result of the controlled buys, agents executed a search warrant at the home on April 13, 2017. Agents seized approximately $1500 in cash, including a $20 bill used in one of the earlier controlled purchases.

Agents also recovered eight foil packages containing heroin, as well as a small amount of crack cocaine, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Goodwin admitted to agents that he sold approximately 30 to 40 bags of heroin each day, between 6 a.m. and noon, and made between $1,200 to $1,500 each day.

After noon on that day, he then went to Columbia to continue selling drugs from another location.

Goodwin faces a maximum of 20 years, a fine of $1,000,000, and at least 3 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.