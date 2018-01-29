West Cola man pleads guilty to heroin, crack cocaine trafficking charges

School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
Brushing aside opposition from the Department of Justice, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
An illegal immigrant who was charged with the death of a Midlands infant was once again in court. Carmen Flores-Bautista, 39, of Mexico, has entered a guilty plea in federal court in Columbia, to illegal re-entry, a violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a). United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. Evidence present...More >>
McCabe has been at the center of conflict between the White House and the FBI.More >>
We're getting our first look at the 20-year-old Richland County man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.More >>
Civilian and law enforcement vehicles appeared to be the targets in a string of auto break-ins at two Columbia-area hotels over the weekend, the Columbia Police Department said.More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
