911 calls released following shooting in Hopkins

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting where one person was killed and another was injured.

Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.

Sheriff: Deputy coroner attempted to kill two before turning gun on himself

Officials released the 911 calls following a shooting that occurred on Clarkson Road.

The shooting took place on Jan. 9 and it involved two Richland County employees. According to officials, Richland County Deputy Coroner Leonard Bradley was driving down Clarkson Road in Hopkins when he saw a female acquaintance talking to Levi Brown, another county employee.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Bradley stopped, yelled at Brown, and shot him.

The 911 call made by a woman who took cover near the scene said she didn’t know who was shot initially. However, she told the dispatcher she still heard shots as she hid in the home.

Sheriff Lott said Brown’s bulletproof vest saved his life.

