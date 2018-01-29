Midlands SRO dedicated to creating young men 'a cut above the rest'

School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."More >>
It was already expected to be a tough, physical game at Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks women's basketball team faced off in their hot rivalry against the Missouri Tigers.More >>
You've heard of supermoons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on Jan. 31, you'll be able to see all three in one.More >>
If you ask West Columbia Police Officer India Taylor if she ever expected to enjoy being a school resource officer, she’ll tell you it was an unexpected blessing.More >>
We're getting our first look at the 20-year-old Richland County man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.More >>
A new K-9 joined the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit on Monday.More >>
More than two dozen South Carolina doctors have been investigated for possible sexual misconduct in the last five years, according to a newspaper review of records of the state Board of Medical Examiners.More >>
Drilling and soil testing will force nighttime lane closures for Interstate 26, Interstate 20, and Interstate 126 until February 1 as a scheduled part of the Carolina Crossroads project, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
