Irmo Police announce checkpoints for Wednesday

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

The Irmo Police Department will conduct a public safety checkpoint on Wednesday.

Officers will conduct the checkpoint inside the New Friarsgate subdivision on January 31. The checkpoint is being conducted in response to collision incidents, traffic complaints, and enforcement of speeding and unsafe driving practices in the area.

Motorists who arrive at the checkpoint will be asked to present their driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and insurance.

