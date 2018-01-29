I-20, I-26, and I-126 facing lane closures until Feb. 1

A schedule of the upcoming interstate highway lane closures in accordance with the planned Carolina Crossroads project. (South Carolina Department of Transportation)

The estimated affected area of the Carolina Crossroads project. (South Carolina Department of Transportation)

Drilling and soil testing will force nighttime lane closures for Interstate 26, Interstate 20, and Interstate 126 until February 1 as a scheduled part of the Carolina Crossroads project, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lane closures, as part of preliminary engineering processes, are pictured below:

The Carolina Crossroads project is designed to "improve local mobility, enhance traffic operations by reducing existing traffic congestion, while accommodating future traffic needs, improve freight mobility, improve safety in the corridor and improve system linkages," according to the SCDOT project website.

The project is behind schedule, according to the project website, but is still projected for delivery and construction in 2019.

