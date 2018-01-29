Columbia PD adds new K-9 to narcotics unit

Rusty becomes the first Labrador retriever to join the ranks at the Columbia Police Department. (Columbia Police Department)

A new K-9 joined the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit on Monday.

Rusty, a chocolate Labrador retriever, has been training for weeks with his new handler in preparation for the assignments to come.

Started in 1988, Columbia Police Department's K-9 team now features 12 dogs that cover citywide and assist with patrols, criminal investigation, and other specialty units.

According to the CPD website, Rusty would be the first Labrador retriever on the K-9 team as only Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherds were utilized prior to the newest addition.

"Over the years the K-9 teams have tracked and located missing persons, apprehended dangerous suspects, and have been responsible for the removal of significant amounts of illegal drugs from the communities in Columbia," CPD says.

