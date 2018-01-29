'I couldn't pay attention': Family mourns man's death as accused killer remains on the run

We're getting our first look at the 20-year-old Richland County man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

D'Angelo Jamal Perry was gunned down trying to help a friend's mother move out of her Briargate Apartment residence on Old Manor Road on Saturday morning when investigators say Curtis Hicks opened fire.

Hicks was dating Perry's friend's mother, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Their relationship just recently ended, investigators said.

The friend, in this case, was also wounded but was released after recovering at Palmetto Health Richland.

We spoke with Perry’s sister, Daquesha Martin, and she tells us she couldn’t believe the news when she got that phone call.

“I couldn’t even pay attention," Martin said. "Once they said that he had got shot in the first place and the first thing that came to my mind was 'Where were you, what’s going on, why. And when I really found out exactly what took place, this was hurtful to anybody. Who’s to say the next person it wouldn’t be somebody close to somebody else?”

Deputies remain on the hunt for Hicks, meanwhile. He is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say Hicks was last seen driving a black Toyota Camry with a South Carolina plate NFS-273.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

