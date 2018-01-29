Gamecocks jump two spots in AP Top 25

South Carolina's Alexis Jennings and Missouri's Kayla Michael fight for a loose ball during first-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina has moved up two spots in the AP Top 25.

A dominating win over Arkansas and a gritty victory over then No. 11 Missouri helped the Gamecocks leap to No. 7 in this week’s poll. However, the top 5 teams remain the same in this week’s poll.

Connecticut, South Carolina’s next opponent, continues its run as the nation’s top team with a 20-0 record. The Huskies are trailed by national championship runner-up Mississippi State, who is also undefeated at 22-0. The Gamecocks will travel to Starkville on Feb. 5 to face the Bulldogs. Baylor, Louisville, and Notre Dame round out the top five.

Thursday’s game between UConn and South Carolina will be the sixth meeting between these two teams.

The Huskies are 5-0 against the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks were defeated by 11 points in their last meeting with the Huskies. Carolina’s last contest against UConn at home saw the Gamecocks fall 66-54 back in 2016.

South Carolina will face UConn at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Full AP poll

1. UConn

2. Mississippi State

3. Baylor

4. Louisville

5. Notre Dame

6-25: https://t.co/6dSXSfLPjp pic.twitter.com/5ZYj0AIwRF — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) January 29, 2018

