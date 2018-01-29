Camden fugitive faces federal drug and weapon charges

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested Ike Joel Mitchell in a joint operation Jan. 25.

Mitchell, 32, of Camden, SC has been charged with trafficking meth, heroin, crack, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule V controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

“This is a very significant arrest with considerable quantities of drugs seized,” KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said. “Mitchell has an extensive arrest record for narcotics dating back 12 years. Working with the feds is allowing us to get drug dealers like Mitchell off our streets and out of our communities.”

The team located and arrested Mitchell at a motel in Lugoff. A KCSO K9 trained in drug detection alerted to the room where Mitchell was staying.

Deputies discovered one kilogram of methamphetamine, 2.6 ounces of heroin, nearly a 0.5 pound of marijuana, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and 10 one pint bottles of codeine syrup.

Mitchell was also carrying a handgun on his person and another handgun was located with the kilogram of methamphetamine.

Mitchell has previously been arrested numerous times over a 12 year time frame for narcotics offenses, breach of peace, public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, traffic offenses and unlawful carrying of a weapon

Mitchell is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a $190,000.00 bond on the KCSO charges. He also faces federal firearms charges.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration for possible federal prosecution of the drug charges.