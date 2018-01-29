Kershaw County man charged for trafficking marijuana, stealing property

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators arrested a man from Elgin Jan. 27 for possessing stolen items and trafficking marijuana.

Wesley Cornelius Robinson, 37, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and several counts of receiving stolen goods according to KCSO.

The crime report states that officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration task force and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department notified KCSO investigators that Robinson was expecting a large shipment of marijuana from California.

KCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for Robinson’s home on Maple Court in Elgin.

10.8 pounds of marijuana, one stolen pistol, an SKS rifle, two stolen ATVs, another ATV type vehicle and a stolen utility trailer were seized by officers.

“This is yet another example of different law enforcement agencies cooperating and sharing information that allows us to get drugs off our streets,” KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said. “The recovery of stolen property is a by-product of this cooperation.”

Robinson has previously been arrested for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, public disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, open container, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and minor traffic violations.

Robinson was arrested and is being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

