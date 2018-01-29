Chase suspect in two-county pursuit on LivePD denied bond

Bond has been denied for a man who took deputies in two different counties on a chase that was featured on A&E's LivePD.

Michael Lewis will continue to sit in the Fairfield County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond Monday morning.

Lewis was being sought by the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office after he took off from a traffic stop there. Lewis, according to investigators, narrowly missed striking a deputy with his car before speeding off down Interstate 77.

Deputies gave chase, and officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended, deputies said, on Garners Ferry Road after Lewis almost hit yet another deputy with his car.

Deputies say Lewis fled the scene, but the K9 unit tracked him down at the Lakeshore Village Apartments.

Lewis was charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and an open container violation.

