Deputies: Man shot in doorway of his Midlands home while checking cars

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm in the doorway of his home Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's department, that man was standing in his doorway at his Sems Road home while checking on two cars parked in the road. Shots rang out, and he was wounded.

Luckily, sheriff's officials said, his wound is considered to be non-life-threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

