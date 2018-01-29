155 jobs coming to Lexington after $11 million dollar investment

The Town of Lexington is adding to the Multi-County Industrial Parks located on Brickyard Road and Industrial Road.

The parks are set to include the companies Tidewater Boats and Electro-Spec.

“It is unprecedented to see Industrial Parks located inside municipal limits,” Mayor Steve MacDougall said. “The Town of Lexington is fortunate to not have one, but two, Multi-County Industrial Parks that will generate more than an $11 million investment along with the creation of 155 jobs to serve our community.”

Tidewater Boats designs and manufactures 24 models of saltwater boats. The company began in Lexington County in 2006 and currently employs 160 people.

The new expansion will add 100 jobs and an $8.3 million investment.

This is the first expansion for the Indiana-based company, Electro-Spec. Founded in 1959, the company specializes in gold, copper, silver, nickel and its proprietary Tri-M3 plating for aerospace, medical and automotive industries.

Electro-Spec will bring about 55 jobs to the area and an investment of $3.1 million.

