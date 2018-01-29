Officials: ATF joined investigation of 2017 apartment fire that claimed life of woman, 80

True Dent Henderson passed away in the fire. (Source: Dunbar Funeral Home)

The ATF has joined the investigation into a fatal 2017 fire that claimed the life of an 80-year-old Columbia woman at a South Saluda Avenue apartment complex.

True Dent Henderson was the lone victim of the Jan. 29, 2017 fire that broke out that morning.

CPD ruled the fire "suspicious" and referred to Henderson's death as a homicide after she died of smoke inhalation.

But CPD officials worked quickly to get the ATF's help in the blaze, according to federal officials. Those officials say CPD called them not shortly after the investigation began.

The Columbia Fire Department had already been looking into several fires that had been started in the area between November 2016 and January 2017.

But evidence collected at the scene of Henderson's residence led CPD officials to believe the fire that claimed her was intentionally set.

Henderson's estate also filed a lawsuit in April 2017 accusing the property company that owned the apartment of negligence.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.