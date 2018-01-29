At least 26 South Carolina doctors faced sex allegations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - More than two dozen South Carolina doctors have been investigated for possible sexual misconduct in the last five years, according to a newspaper review of records of the state Board of Medical Examiners.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported at least 26 doctors in South Carolina have been reviewed on allegations ranging from inappropriate relationships to assault.

The newspaper said one doctor had sex with a patient while she was under the influence of painkillers after surgery. Another performed a breast exam on a woman in the emergency room after she had been hit by a moving vehicle. A third had affairs with two patients and three staff members in a six-year period.

The newspaper reported four doctor's licenses were revoked. Fifteen of the 26 doctors are still practicing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.