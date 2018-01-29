Lanes back open on I-20WB following morning collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lanes back open on I-20WB following morning collision

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

All lanes are open on I-20 Westbound following a collision Monday morning.

An accident slowed traffic near Exit 70 at Fairfield Road at 7:10 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly