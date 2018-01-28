Two ejected after scrum erupts during Gamecocks-Missouri women's basketball game

It was already expected to be a tough, physical game at Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks women's basketball team faced off in their hot rivalry against the Missouri Tigers.

But it exploded into much more as a scrum broke out between South Carolina's Alexis Jennings and Mizzou's Sophie Cunningham over a jump ball.

The two players fell to the floor trying to take the ball from each other, but emotions took over as the pair traded shoves.

Fellow Mizzou and Gamecocks players rushed to break the two apart as coaches from both teams ran onto the court as well to defend their players.

Two Mizzou players, Jordan Roundtree and Nadia Green, were ejected as a result of the scrum.

This just happened pic.twitter.com/ccGiDcFv5z — Brandon Alter (@brandon__alter) January 28, 2018

The Gamecocks are looking to avenge a road loss on Jan. 8 against the Tigers. Coach Dawn Staley was critical of the Mizzou team in that game and received two technical fouls of her own.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.