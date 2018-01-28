Feds: Sumter man evaded taxes on video poker earnings by depositing them into roofing business

A Sumter man has issued a guilty plea in federal court that he evaded paying taxes on businesses targeted in connection with an investigation into the video poker industry in the Midlands.

Terry Land issued his plea Wednesday in Columbia on tax evasion and operating a gambling business charges.

Land, according to federal investigators, operated Lucky’s Cyber Center, Gamecock I, and Gamecock II and confessed to never filing taxes related to these businesses.

Investigators were able to discover Land would deposit money from his gambling business into his roofing business. In all, investigators said Land failed to file over $58,000 in taxes between 2011 to 2013.

Land could face 5 years in prison and/or several hundred thousands of dollars in fines.

