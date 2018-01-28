Man, 21, identified as victim in Saturday morning Old Manor Road shooting

A 20-year-old "innocent kid" has been identified as the victim in a double shooting that killed him and wounded another, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the man as DAngelo Jamal Perry of Stanford Street.

Perry was shot, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, by Curtis Hicks. Hicks, deputies say, opened fire on Perry and another man who were helping his ex-girlfriend move out of her apartment on Old Manor Road on Saturday morning.

Hicks remains on the run. He was last seen driving a black Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate tag NFS-273.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

