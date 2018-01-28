Police: Weapons, vests stolen as law enforcement vehicles hit in auto break-ins

Civilian and law enforcement vehicles appeared to be the targets in a string of auto break-ins at two Columbia-area hotels over the weekend, the Columbia Police Department said.

Both hotels -- the Hilton Garden Inn and the Fairfield Inn -- were both on Harbison Boulevard.

Police were dispatched to both hotels Friday morning and found several law enforcement vehicles and civilian vehicles had been broken into during the previous evening.

Several law enforcement items such as weapons and ballistics vests were stolen, police say, but were eventually recovered.

Police say they have charges pending against suspects, but stopped short of saying an arrest had been made.

