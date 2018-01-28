Police: Weapons, vests stolen as law enforcement vehicles hit in auto break-ins

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Five people are dead after an early morning shooting at a car wash in southern Pennsylvania.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
North Korea's premier luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.More >>
A Sumter man has issued a guilty plea in federal court that he evaded paying taxes on businesses targeted in connection with an investigation into the video poker industry in the Midlands.More >>
Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
A 21-year-old "innocent kid" has been identified as the victim in a double shooting that killed him and wounded another, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.More >>
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff for 'improper conduct' with subordinate staffers.More >>
